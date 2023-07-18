Fulham become latest team to show interest in Leicester City defender

Fulham are keen on bringing Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne to Craven Cottage this summer, as per The Athletic (Via Hammy End).

Castagne, 27, made 37 Premier League appearances for Leicester City last season scoring twice and assisting another three from right back.

The Foxes suffered an unfortunate relegation which has led to many of their key players having already left or subject to strong interest from elsewhere.

The Belgium international has proven to be a strong option at the King Power Stadium since moving to England from Atalanta in 2020. He was part of a successful time at the club and enjoyed a run which ultimately ended up with Leicester City winning the FA Cup back in 2021.

Arsenal reportedly held interest in the defender earlier this summer, but those rumours have since gone quiet.

However, it has now been claimed Marco Silva’s Fulham are eyeing up a deal for the Belgian with the Portuguese boss looking to strengthen his defensive options ahead of what he hopes is another strong campaign from his side.

An inevitable loss

Enzo Maresca has had a solid summer window so far. The former Manchester City assistant has saw several top quality players added to his ranks ahead of the 2023/24 season with many now dubbing Leicester City as title favourites.

The Foxes may find it hard to keep Castagne at the club should Fulham make a concrete offer, but it is vital they hold out on their valuation and use any money brought in to ensure they stand the best chance possible of achieving promotion at the first time of asking.

It will be interesting to see how this one develops and whether Castagne is tempted away with the guarantee of top flight football and a potential top half push under Silva’s guidance.

Leicester City begin their new Championship era with a clash against Coventry City at home in less than three weeks time.