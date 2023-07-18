Free agent to join new club after Plymouth Argyle departure

Luke Jephcott is poised to join St Johnstone after leaving Plymouth Argyle, as reported by The Courier.

Plymouth Argyle made the decision not to extend his contract at the end of last season following their promotion from League One.

Jephcott, 23, spent last term on loan at Swindon Town in League Two and scored seven goals in all competitions for the Robins.

The Courier claim St Johnstone are now ‘set’ to lure him up to the Scottish Premiership to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

New club incoming for departed Plymouth man

It is a surprise to see Jephcott not signing for a club in England. He is a proven goal scorer in the third and fourth tiers and would have been a useful pick-up by a club at those levels.

However, St Johnsone provides him with an opportunity to potentially play in Europe in the future which may have turned his head.

Plymouth signed the attacker back in 2014 after he had spells at Wendron United and Helston Athletic. He was shipped out on loan to Truro City as a youngster before breaking into the first-team at Home Park.

The Welshman was a hit during his first couple of years and his best season was 2020/21 when he fired 18 goals altogether. However, he has since slipped out of favour under Steven Schumacher, hence why he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis 12 months ago when Swindon came calling.

Jephcott enjoyed plenty of action during his stint at the County Ground but perhaps didn’t score as many as he would have liked to in Wiltshire. He will be hoping to reinstate his reputation up in Scotland over the next couple of years, assuming St Johnstone can get a deal over the line.