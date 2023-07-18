Forgotten Watford man set for summer transfer, says journalist

Ashley Fletcher is set to leave Watford this summer – either on loan or permanently, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Fletcher, 27, has been with Watford since 2021. He joined as a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough but he’s managed just three league appearances for the Hornets since arriving at the club.

Last season, Fletcher spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic where he managed to score twice in 26 Championship outings, with the Latics then being relegated back down to League One.

And now Witcoop is saying that former Manchester United youngster Fletcher is set to leave Vicarage Road this summer, either on another loan deal or on a permanent basis.

Watford are in talks over Ashley Fletcher’s future. The striker set to leave this summer – either on loan or on permanent basis. Ex-Manchester United trainee Fletcher is heading into the final year of his contract and available. Spent last season with Wigan. #watfordfc #wafc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 18, 2023

Fletcher is best known for his time at Middlesbrough between 2017 and 2021. During that time he scored 28 goals in 108 total appearances, with his best scoring season in the Championship being the 2019/20 campaign where he netted 11 in 43 outings.

The arrival of Rhys Healey has eased the blow of Joao Pedro’s departure at the start of the summer, but Fletcher remains well down the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

What next for Fletcher?

At 27 years old, Fletcher remains a player with plenty of years ahead of him. But it’s been a tough few years at Watford for the striker and perhaps a permanent exit might be best for him this summer.

Valerien Ismael often favours a robust striker like Fletcher but the Frenchman has been at the club for a fair few weeks now and it seems like he’s not impressed by what he’s seen from Fletcher in pre-season.

A League One move could be best for Fletcher at this moment in time and expect there to be clubs keeping tabs on him as we edge towards he start of the 2023/24 campaign.