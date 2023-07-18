Everton register interest in Leicester City man who Foxes value at up to £15m

Iheanacho, 26, looks set to leave Leicester City this summer. He’s now in the final 12 months of his Foxes contract and he’s been attracting growing interest from the Premier League and from overseas too.

And now Football Insider have claimed that Everton have ‘registered their interest’ in the ex-Manchester City man and that Leicester ‘could be forced to sell’ this summer.

The same report adds that Leicester value Iheanacho between £10million and £15million.

Iheanacho has 196 Premier League appearances to his name with the bulk of those coming in a Leicester City shirt. He’s so far scored 42 goals and he’s assisted 28 more – five of those goals and five of those assists came in the 2022/23 campaign.

So far this summer, Leicester City have sold James Maddison to Spurs for £40million, with Harvey Barnes looking like he’ll be the other big money departure.

In terms of signings, Leicester announced their fourth summer signing earlier today in Mads Hermansen.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Iheanacho to Everton

Iheanacho has a very good record for Leicester and so it was always likely that he’d attract interest this summer, especially given his contract situation at King Power.

And £15million seems like a decent price, though whether or not Everton would cough up that much remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

But the Toffees have a few players that look set for summer moves and so they could potentially come into play here – young striker Tom Cannon is the one that springs to mind.

Expect Leiecster to hold firm on their price tag like they did with Maddison, but it certainly looks like Iheanacho’s future is uncertain.