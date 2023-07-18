Derby County agree swoop for player eyed by Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and more

Derby County have agreed to sign free agent Charlie Lindsay after a successful trial, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 18.07.23, 09:46).

Lindsay, 19, has been drawing plenty of interest from south of the border since his exit from Rangers at the end of his contract.

Derby County and Sunderland were first linked (Daily Record, Transfer News Live, 15.05.23, 17:33) before further Championship interest emerged. Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Huddersfield Town were all rumoured to be keen on the attacking midfielder.

He’s spent the last two weeks on trial with the Rams though and now, it seems he’ll be staying at Pride Park.

The Daily Record has reported that Lindsay has agreed to sign with Derby. Initially, he’ll link up with their U21s with the hope of breaking into their first-team as he looks to find senior football after his Rangers exit.

Lindsay impressed with the Scottish giants’ B team last season, managing 12 goals and six assists in the Lowland League.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

A good move

After impressing at youth level with Rangers and training with Northern Ireland’s U21s, Lindsay might have hoped that he could head into senior football right away after joining a new club. However, to start with it seems he’ll have to fight for a breakthrough with Derby County.

That isn’t a bad thing at all though. The Rams’ esteemed youth academy has seen a whole host of players break into the first-team over the years and Lindsay stands a good chance of following the well-trodden path from the academy to the senior squad.

Over pre-season, he’ll be aiming to catch the eye of Warne and co in an effort to prove his quality.

Lindsay mainly plays as an attacking midfielder but he can also play slightly deeper as a no.8 or out on the wing if needs be.