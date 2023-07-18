Blackburn Rovers to make surprise move for Napoli youngster as they seek Brereton Diaz replacement

Blackburn Rovers are targeting young Napoli forward Giuseppe Ambrosino this summer, as per Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Sport Witness).

Ambrosino, 19, spent last season on loan at Serie B sides AS Cittadelle and Como. He made 19 appearances whilst on loan and scored twice getting two assists as well.

The young Italian striker boasts a strong goal scoring record in Napoli’s youth sides, but he has been unable to find his feet in the senior game just yet.

Throughout the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaign he made 48 appearances for Napoli’s youth sides and scored 26 goals with nine assists to back it up.

Blackburn Rovers have already brought in the likes of Niall Ennis to try and fill the void Ben Brereton Diaz’s departure leaves in the squad, but they clearly aren’t satisfied there and new reports state they’re set to make a move for the 19-year-old Italy U20 international.

A risk worth taking

Ambrosino clearly has something about him. He has an eye for goal, but he just needs to settle into life in senior football and find somewhere he can play consistently.

Rovers finished just outside the play-offs last season and Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping his side conclude some more incomings this summer as he tries once again to push the club inside the Championship’s top six.

Ambrosino won’t come in and immediately replace Brereton Diaz’s 20-goal campaigns, but after he has settled at Ewood Park he could become a very handy striker to have.

There’s a lot of work to be done, but Rovers are known for their work developing youngsters and if this one gets over the line he could have a bright future at the club.