Barnsley man could leave for fellow League One club, reporter claims

Barnsley defender Jasper Moon could be heading back to Burton Albion, reports Andy Giddings.

Barnsley may allow the centre-back to return to the Pirelli Stadium this summer.

Moon, 22, spent the second-half of last season with the Brewers after joining them in the January transfer window and ended up making 18 appearances for them in all competitions.

As reported by BBC Sheffield’s Giddings on Twitter, the player could ‘soon’ re-join Dino Maamria’s side on a ‘permanent’ deal (see tweet below).

Hearing Barnsley CB Jasper Moon could soon be on his back to Burton – where he spent last season on loan – on a permanent deal. Per reports elsewhere, the Reds in talks to sign Boro GK Liam Roberts. Jesse Debra still expected to join Barnsley. #Barnsleyfc | @bbcsheffield — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) July 18, 2023

Barnsley exit on the cards

Moon still has the potential to grow and develop over the next few years and has time on his side. However, he has fallen down the pecking order at Oakwell and a departure would free up space and funds in their squad ahead of the next campaign.

The Yorkshire outfit are preparing for life under new boss Neill Collins after the former Sheffield United man was chosen as their replacement for Michael Duff. He will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad over the next couple of weeks/months.

Moon was on the books at Leicester City from 2008 to 2017 and rose up through the academy ranks of the Foxes before leaving for Barnsley. He was loaned out to York City early on during his spell with the Reds to get some experience under his belt.

He then made his debut against Rotherham United in December 2020 and has since played 34 times for the Tykes since then altogether.

Burton must have liked what they saw from Moon last term and he would give them another option to pick from in defence if they can get a deal over the line. The Brewers have made some smart signings recently, most notably striker Cole Stockton from Morecambe.