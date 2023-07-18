Barnsley among clubs to lodge bids for Middlesbrough man, exit expected

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts is expected to leave the club this summer amid offers from a number of clubs including Barnsley, as per Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough’s goalkeeping ranks has undergone a makeover ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Zack Steffen’s loan ended while Luke Daniels and Joe Lumley left upon the expiry of their contracts. That has paved the way for Seny Dieng and Tom Glover to join while 28-year-old Roberts has remained thus far following his arrival last summer.

However, Teesside Live has now said that Roberts is poised to head for the exit door too.

The former Northampton Town and Walsall ‘keeper is out of contract next year but he’s keen to leave this summer in search of first-team football. He’s expected to move on amid a number of offers from interested parties, with Barnsley among those to make a move.

The Tykes need a new ‘keeper after Harry Isted’s loan ended and Brad Collins left for Coventry City.

An exit for Roberts will see Jamie Jones join Boro, further bolstering Michael Carrick’s goalkeeping options.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Goalkeeper merry-go-round

Exits all over the place mean plenty of clubs are in the market for new shot-stoppers this summer. Many are seeing significant changes to their goalkeeping departments and Middlesbrough and Barnsley are certainly among them.

Roberts only signed last summer but after mainly serving as second-choice, he looks set to head elsewhere in the hunt for first-team football again. He made five appearances for Boro overall, keeping one clean sheet along the wau.

He’ll be hoping to recapture the form that saw him star for Northampton before heading to Teesside. He kept 21 clean sheets and conceded just 44 goals in 49 games as the Cobblers narrowly missed out on promotion from League Two.