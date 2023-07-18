3 young wingers Ipswich Town should eye up on loan amid recent Chelsea rumours

It seems a young winger who can play in a host of attacking roles is wanted. Hutchinson fits that bill after rumours initially claimed last night that advanced talks over a loan move to Portman Road were taking place, though it has since been said that Ipswich Town’s interest isn’t that far progressed.

This comes after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been regularly linked too, though a deal for him may not come until later in the window. If Town want a signing sooner, it could be worth considering these three players as potential loan additions…

Oscar Bobb – Manchester City

20-year-old attacker Bobb has fantastic stats at youth level and looks ready for a step up to senior football. A Championship loan could be ideal for the Norway U21 international and as a player who mainly operates as an attacking midfielder or winger, he could be perfect for Ipswich.

Bobb managed eight goals and 18 assists in 35 games last season and could be a serious creative threat for Town.

Omari Forson – Manchester United

If Kieran McKenna was keen to use his Manchester United links to his advantage, emerging star Omari Forson could be one worth keeping an eye on. He plays mainly as an attacking midfielder or winger and has been in and around the Red Devils’ first-team for pre-season.

He’ll turn 19 later this week and after senior minutes in pre-season, an EFL loan may not be too far away.

Malcolm Ebiowei – Crystal Palace

Last but not least is Palace talent Ebiowei, who already has Championship experience under his belt. He caught the eye in his breakthrough with Derby County, earning himself a move to Crystal Palace after the Rams’ relegation.

His spell with Hull City earlier this year wasn’t the best but he could be a really electric presence on the right for Ipswich Town, offering direct dribbling and plenty of pace.