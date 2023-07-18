3 players who could realistically sign for Sunderland in the coming weeks

Sunderland’s summer preparations have slowed down a touch, after the Black Cats made some early signings.

But Sunderland are still expected to make a number of new signings before the transfer window shuts on September 1st and if their early business is anything to go by, expect some exciting names to arrive.

Tony Mowbray looks to have a few positions that need bolstering, mainly in attack given the lack of depth in that area and the uncertainty surrounding Ross Stewart.

Here we look at three players who could realistically sign for Sunderland in the coming weeks…

Matija Frigan

Croatian U21 striker Matija Frigan looks like a key target for Sunderland this summer.

Reports linking Sunderland with the Rijeka striker have been prevalent in the past couple of weeks, with the Black Cats having already seen a €4million bid knocked back.

The latest on this front is that Sunderland could return with a bid but that Rijeka’s asking price won’t change – with Stewart being increasingly linked with a move away, expect Sunderland to work hard on some striker signings.

Tom Cannon

Sunderland are among the teams chasing a deal for Everton striker Tom Cannon, with The Sun saying that the Black Cats are plotting a £3million bid for the Irishman who shone on loan at Preston last season.

But Alan Nixon says that Sunderland must sell before they make a move for Cannon, though that could coincide with a potential sale of Stewart.

Cannon could be a perfect replacement for the Scot and Stewart’s potential sale could easily fund it. But Sunderland don’t look too keen on losing Stewart right now, so a move for Cannon won’t be easy.

But Sunderland need strikers and they’re clearly keen on Cannon who looks set for a summer move.

Nathan Bishop

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop looks like the next player set to arrive on Wearside.

Sunderland Nation revealed last week that the 23-year-old was set for Sunderland following Alex Bass’ loan exit, and Alex Crook then revealed yesterday that the shot-stopper is likely to sign for the Black Cats this summer.