3 players who could realistically sign for Leeds United in the coming weeks

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu, and he’ll be the Whites’ biggest signing of the summer so far.

Ampadu looks set to join the likes of Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie in signing for Leeds United this summer.

Fabrizio Romano says that Ampadu is set to join Leeds in a £7million move from Chelsea, and there looks to be a few more on their way to Elland Road with the Leeds rumour mill in full swing.

Here we look at three players who could realistically sign for Leeds United in the coming weeks…

Sam Byram

Former Leeds man Sam Byram is a free agent after being released by Norwich City, and it’s being reported that he’s training with Leeds and that he could be handed a surprise contract.

Daniel Farke knows Byram from their time at Carrow Road and whilst it’d be a suspiring return for the 29-year-old, Byram’s gained a lot of experience since leaving Elland Road back in 2016 and if he can prove his fitness, it could be a very shrewd transfer.

Alex Nubel

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alex Nubel is being linked with a move to Leeds United to potentially replace Illan Meslier.

It’s said that Nubel is desperate to leave Bayern this summer and that Leeds are in the running, but German side Stuttgart are making an effort to sign the 26-year-old as well.

With Meslier the only first-team goalkeeper on the books, expect Farke to be desperate to sign a new no.1 in the coming days or weeks – Nubel is clearly liked by Leeds and the Whites could quickly snap him up.

Emmanuel Dennis

Nottingham Forest are ready to let striker Emmanuel Dennis leave this summer and Leeds are reportedly ready to snap him up.

This potential move has come about quickly but it’s starting to look like a very realistic and possible one, with Leeds certainly in the market for attacking additions this summer with a number of departures looking likely.

Expect a deal for Dennis to be materialising behind the scenes with Leeds looking like the only team chasing a deal for the ex-Watford man.