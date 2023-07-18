3 players who could realistically join Southampton in the coming weeks including Everton man

Southampton’s summer transfer plans are starting to come together, after the prolonged appointment of former Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

And Martin has already brought in Ryan Manning following his Swans release, with Shea Charles joining in a big money move from Manchester City as well.

More are expected to arrive before the Saints’ season opener v Sheffield Wednesday next month and there’s been no shortage of transfer rumours involving the south coast club.

Here we look at three players who could realistically sign for Southampton in the coming weeks…

Mason Holgate

Everton defender Mason Holgate looks set to be on the move this summer and The Telegraph revealed last week that Southampton had already held talks with the 26-year-old, suggesting that a move could be quite advanced.

There’s Premier League interest in Holgate but the Southampton project could yet prove very appealing to Holgate, who would no doubt be a regular starter in the Championship.

This would be a very smart signing for the Saints and it looks like a very realistic one too.

Ross Stewart

Southampton could do with some attacking options this summer, with the likes of Mislav Orsic having already left and then names like Che Adams looking likely to secure a Premier League move.

And Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been linked with a clutch of Championship clubs, Southampton included.

Middlesbrough have also been linked but their link has since been played down, whilst Stoke City have been credited with an ambitious interest in the Scot.

Southampton could be in the clear here then, but a move won’t come cheap and Martin would have to do without him for the first part of the season given his current injury.

Matt Grimes

Southampton have been linked with a number of Swansea players this summer, but links to Swans skipper Matt Grimes have been the most prominent.

And the latest on this front is that Southampton are widely expected to make a move for the 28-year-old this summer.

That’s according to Planet Swans and it’d a move that would make a lot of sense – Grimes epitomises Martin’s passing style of play and he would really help to ease the transition for these Southampton players.