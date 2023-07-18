3 players who could realistically join Leicester City in the coming weeks including Manchester City ace

Leicester City have made some positive move so far this summer, but Enzo Maresca will be eyeing up a few more new signings before the 2023/24 season starts.

Callum Doyle has joined on loan from Leicester City ahead of next season, joining the likes of Conor Coady and Harry Winks who’ve both joined the Foxes on permanent deals this summer.

Maresca is steadily putting together a strong-looking side and with a few more additions, Leicester could become the runaway title contenders for the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Here we look at three players who could realistically sign for Leicester City in the coming weeks…

Cole Palmer

Alan Nixon recently revealed on his Patreon that Leicester City and Burnley are leading the chase to sign Manchester City youngster Cole Palmer on loan this summer.

The Maresca link could give Leicester and obvious advantage here, and also the fact that game time could be more readily available for Palmer at a Championship club rather than a Premier League one.

With Doyle having already arrived, it suggests that City are ready to offer Leicester some players this summer – Palmer could well be the next.

Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo has emerged as an ambitious loan target for Leicester City. Several clubs have been eyeing a deal for the Ivorian this summer, and it’s looking more and more likely that Manchester United could re-send hm to the Championship after his impressive spell at Sunderland last time round.

Game time would no doubt be available for Diallo with Harvey Barnes looking increasingly likely to leave. United could also favour the City-like style of play that Maresca will no doubt deploy at Leicester City, so this one is looking like a real possibility for the Foxes this summer.

Mads Hermansen

Reports say that Leicester City are hoping to sign Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, with the Foxes seemingly the only club chasing a deal for the 23-year-old.

And it’s since been revealed (via Leicestershire Live) that Hermansen has completed his medical at the King Power, so a move for Hermansen looks imminent.