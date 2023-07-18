3 Jacob Greaves replacements Hull City should consider amid emerging transfer interest

After another impressive season in the Championship, Hull City youngster Jacob Greaves is attracting transfer interest.

The 22-year-old has had suitors in the past, but the latest team to show an interest in the centre-back is Roma.

Jose Mourinho’s side were credited with a surprise interest in Greaves earlier this month and it’ll be another worry for the Tigers, with Greaves being a key player for Liam Rosenior’s side.

Here we look at three centre-backs that Hull City should consider if Greaves moves on this summer…

Tom Holmes

The Reading academy graduate has gone on to make 117 total appearances for the club, being a mainstay in he side for the previous three seasons.

The 23-year-old has good experience in the second tier and despite a poor season from Reading last time round, Holmes managed to stand out once again owing to his consistent and commanding performances at the back.

Given the Royals’ relegation, Holmes could be looking for the exit door this summer and Hull would be a good destination for him.

Eiran Cashin

The impressive Derby County youngster is only under contract for another year and so he could be someone who secures a transfer this summer.

He featured 43 times in League One last season and put in some hugely commendable performances, eventually being named as the club’s Young Player of the Season.

At 21 years old, Cashin looks to have a very bright future in the game and it would be no surprise to see Championship teams make a move for him this summer.

Joel Latibeaudiere

The ex-Manchester City man was released by Swansea City at the end of last season, and he’s since been linked with a handful of Championship sides.

At 23 years old, Latibeaudiere is at a very good age and he’s also got good experience for his age, having been a mainstay for the Swans over the past three seasons.

He’s versatile too, capable of playing in the middle of defence or on the right-hand side, making him a very attractive option on the free agent market this summer.