3 Jack Hunt alternatives Bolton Wanderers should target this summer

Bolton Wanderers are in the hunt for more additions this summer as they prepare for the upcoming League One season. Here is a look at three alternative targets they should pursue instead of Hunt…

Tom Hamer, free agent

He is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Burton Albion. The 23-year-old would be a useful long-term option for the Trotters if they landed him and he would have the potential to grow and develop with them in the future.

The Bolton-born man has been a key player for the Brewers over recent years and losing him is a blow for them. Prior to his move to the Pirelli Stadium, he rose up through the academy ranks at Oldham Athletic.

Matthew Olosunde, free agent

Preston North End have cut ties with the former Manchester United man this summer and he will be weighing up his next move in the game. He may feel he has a point to prove following his release from Deepdale.

Olosunde would provide Ian Evatt with more competition and depth in his defensive department. He is also a USA international with a single cap under his belt so far.

Fantaky Dabo, Coventry City

Coventry City opted against extending his stay at the end of June and he is now unattached as he hunts for a home. The ex-Chelsea man missed a penalty for the Sky Blues against Luton Town in the Championship play-off final.

Nevertheless, he would still be a useful pick-up by Bolton ahead of next term and has bags of experience in the Football League now.