3 centre-backs Norwich City must consider amid continued shortage in key area

Norwich City have made four new signings so far this summer but one area that still looks too light on the ground is centre-back.

Norwich City added Shane Duffy to their ranks earlier this summer, bolstering their options at the back. However, alongside Andrew Omodamidele and Ben Gibson, he is one of only three fit central defenders at Carrow Road.

As highlighted by The Athletic’s Michael Bailey, Grant Hanley remains out and Jonathan Tomkinson has joined him on the sidelines. It shows that another centre-back or two is still needed by David Wagner.

With that in mind, here are three the Canaries must consider…

Axel Tuanzebe – Free agent

After his Manchester United exit, it comes as a bit of a surprise that Tuanzebe is still without a club.

He’s got a good amount of Championship experience under his belt from loan spells away from Old Trafford and he’s also notched 28 Premier League appearances. At 25, the centre-back could really maximise his potential if given the chance to play regular football at a permanent home after spending much of his career to date out on temporary deals.

Scott McKenna – Nottingham Forest

If Norwich wanted to get a little punchy, Scott McKenna could be a player worth considering.

He was influential in getting Forest to the Premier League and for the first half of the season, he was a mainstay for Steve Cooper. However, injury struck and he was cast to the sidelines. Since then, a whole host of centre-backs have come through the doors at the City Ground so if he’s not a starter in the early stages of the season, Norwich should test the waters as McKenna enters the final 12 months of his Forest contract.

Joel Latibeaudiere – Free agent

Last but not least is another free agent who is sure to be snapped up sooner rather than later. Ex-Manchester City youngster Latibeaudiere is available for nothing after leaving Swansea City and it could be that a move has been delayed by his presence in the Jamaica squad for their Gold Cup run.

He impressed in the Championship with the Swans and has displayed his versatility. He mainly plays as a centre-back or on the right-hand side as a full-back or wing-back but thanks to his ball-playing ability, he has impressed in defensive midfield with Jamaica.