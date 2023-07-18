3 Andy Dallas alternatives Barnsley should consider amid transfer link

Barnsley are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad after Neill Collins’ appointment as manager. Here is a look at three alternative forward options they could pursue this summer…

Daniel Udoh, Shrewsbury Town

Udoh has been a key player for Shrewsbury Town over recent years and luring him to Oakwell would be a statement of intent by the Tykes. He signed for his current club back in 2019 from non-league side AFC Telford United and has adapted with ease to life in the Football League.

The attacker scored 15 goals in all competitions last term and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other clubs start to take notice of his progress.

Tyler Burey, Millwall

At the age of 22, he would be a useful long-term option for Barnsley and would have the potential to grow and develop in South Yorkshire. His future at The Den is currently up in the air.

Burey has been with the Lions since 2019 and has made 57 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals. He also had a loan spell away from London at Hartlepool United in League Two a couple of years ago and found the net three times in nine outings for the Pools.

Sam Nombe, Exeter City

The former MK Dons man would give Collins’ side more pace and power up top. He has fired 27 goals in 74 matches for Exeter City, 17 of which came last season.

He knows where the back of the net is and has entered the final 12 months of his deal in Devon meaning Gary Caldwell have a decision to make regarding his future if he doesn’t sign an extension anytime soon.