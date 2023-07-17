Wycombe Wanderers to swoop for free agent after release by League One rivals

Wycombe Wanderers are poised to land Dejan Tetek on a free transfer following his departure from Reading, as per a report by the Bucks Free Press.

Wycombe Wanderers have been taking a look at the midfielder on trial over recent times.

Tetek, 20, cut ties with Reading at the end of last season after their relegation from the Championship and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

The Bucks Free Press report that he is now ‘set’ to link up with the Chairboys on a permanent basis as they prepare for Matt Bloomfield’s first full season in charge.

New face incoming at Wycombe

Wycombe have been busy so far this summer as they look to compete for promotion back to the second tier next term. They have made some eye-catching signings such as right-back Kane Vincent-Young, left-back Harry Boyes, centre-back Richard Keogh and midfield pair Kian Breckin and Luke Leahy.

Tetek would be their sixth addition if they can get a deal over the line and would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park which is useful in a 46 game plus campaign. He has the potential to grow and develop down the line and could prove to be a useful long-term acquisition for the Buckinghamshire outfit.

The Oxford-born man rose up through the academy ranks at Reading and represented them at various youth levels. He was handed his first-team debut back in September 2020 in a Carabao Cup clash against Luton Town.

Tetek then went on make 21 appearances for the Royals in all competitions and was never loaned out by the Berkshire club. He had his injury problems last season though and his previous club weren’t in a position to extend his stay, hence why the door has now opened for Wycombe to swoop in.