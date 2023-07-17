‘We’re certainly getting closer’ – Matt Taylor provides Rotherham United transfer update

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor says the club are closing in on free agent signings.

Rotherham United have made their share of signings so far this summer, bringing in Cafu, Grant Hall, and Dillon Phillips on free transfers ahead of the 2023/24 season.

And the Millers have been linked with a number of other potential new signings with one being released former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, who Rotherham Advertiser say Taylor’s side are in talks with.

And speaking to Rotherham Advertiser, Taylor has revealed that his side are closing in on a few more new players, saying:

“We’re certainly getting closer because any free agents are now three weeks into pre-season and behind (with their fitness). They won’t want that to continue.”

Rotherham have also overseen a few player exits this summer as well. Conor Washington has reunited with Paul Warne at Derby County, joining a number of other first-team players who left as free agents at the end of last season.

And Taylor says that more could follow:

“Some of the fringe players from the last season or two can go out and explore some other opportunities,” he said.

A tough month ahead

The next month-and-a-half of the summer transfer window is going to be crucial for Rotherham United.

Taylor needs some more new players and the best free agents are starting to be snapped up, so it’s crunch time for Rotherham on that market.

And then later in the summer, the loan market will really heat up when Premier League and top Championship clubs have done the bulk of their business, and expect the Millers to make good use of the loan market once again.

So far, Rotherham have made some decent signings. But Taylor will know that he and his side need much more.

The Millers open their 2023/24 season away at Stoke City next month.