UPDATED: The 5 Stoke City transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Stoke City had a poor end to the 2022/23 campaign leaving Alex Neil needing a big summer window if he wants to succeed at the helm of the Potters.

Neil joined Stoke City not long into last season and despite hopes he would be able to guide them towards the top six, they eventually ended up finishing in a poor 16th position.

The Scot has received criticism from supporters, but he remains in charge as the club look to finally make a mark on the second tier, something they’ve struggled to do since their relegation in 2018.

Teams in the Championship for the coming season look strong and the division looks as competitive as ever further emphasising the need for Stoke City to make the most of the summer window. They’ve brought in Enda Stevens and Ben Pearson so far, but more needs to be done.

Here we look at all the current transfer rumours and the likelihood of a deal being struck…

Daniel Johnson

The former Preston North End midfielder has been linked with a move to the Potters for quite a while now. Johnson would join as a free agent and add experience and depth to Neil’s midfield.

How likely is this one?

Despite a deal taking some time to complete, it appears this one is edging closer to confirmation and appears very likely to happen.

Matija Sarkic

The Wolves goalkeeper spent the last six months of last season on loan with Neil’s side and despite only playing eight times, it appears the Potters want him permanently.

How likely is this one?

John Percy reported a deal of £1.25million had been agreed between the clubs for Sarkic and given that was only a few days ago there is no further update as of yet.

However, that being said this one looks more likely to happen than not as things stand.

Junior Tchamadeu

The Colchester United defender was said to be subject to interest by two Championship teams with Blackburn Rovers fighting Stoke City for the 19-year-old’s signature.

How likely is this one?

Reports suggested Neil’s side were set to beat Rovers to this one, but it has since gone quiet. Peterborough United have been ruled out of the race with Colchester wanting a fee too high for the League One side to pay.

This one may still be in motion behind the scenes and given the situation at Rovers, Stoke City should be able to get this one done if they still want their man.

Andre Vidigal

Stoke City have targeted the Portuguese man with the Potters already made a bid below the asking price.

How likely is this one?

The exciting young winger will cost €500,000 and given Stoke City’s bid of €450,000 it seems very possible that they end up meeting the asking price this summer.

Ross Stewart

The Sunderland striker has been on Neil’s radar for a while given he worked with him in the north east.

How likely is this one?

Stewart is still injured and despite only having a year left on his deal Sunderland will likely not accept any low bids this summer. Stoke City reportedly face Championship competition with Southampton and Middlesbrough monitoring the Scot as well.

Despite interest still surrounding Stewart it does seem unlikely he leaves this summer, especially while he is still recovering from a serious injury.