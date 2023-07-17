UPDATED: The 5 Plymouth Argyle summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Plymouth Argyle have strengthened their ranks with a few new signings thus far and the hope will be that more are to come before the season’s start.

Plymouth Argyle have brought four new faces into their squad so far, signing Conor Hazard, Julio Pleguezuelo, Lewis Gibson and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (loan) ahead of their return to Championship football.

Further additions are needed though and a few rumours have emerged over recent weeks. With that in mind, we take a look at the Pilgrims speculation and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising.

Lewis Warrington

Everton midfielder Warrington could be allowed to leave Goodison Park this summer after a successful loan in League One with Fleetwood Town. Plymouth Argyle are reportedly admirers though it is not said whether a deal would be temporary or permanent.

How likely is this one?

If Warrington is allowed to move on, the Championship seems a logical destination. Another midfield addition wouldn’t go amiss at Home Park, so this one does seem feasible. Nothing has emerged on this one since the original reports though.

Isac Lidberg

Argyle were among the Championship sides linked with Swedish striker Lindberg in reports from Holland at the start of July.

How likely is this one?

Nothing further has been said since Lidberg was first linked earlier this month and given that he wasn’t particularly prolific in Holland, the Championship could prove a tough test for the striker.

Terry Taylor

It was claimed by Football Insider last month that Plymouth had seen a bid rejected for Taylor, who is now a free agent. He’s a player capable of stepping up to the Championship after catching the eye in League One.

How likely is this one?

22-year-old Taylor could definitely jump up to the Championship this summer and Plymouth Argyle could be a realistic and ideal next step for him to take. Time will tell just how his situation pans out though.

Finn Azaz

Steven Schumacher has admitted he would be interested in bringing Azaz back to Home Park if the opportunity arose.

How likely is this one?

If Azaz is keen on a return and Aston Villa are willing to let him out, this could be a good move for all. Again though, it remains to be seen just what the plan is for the midfielder heading into the new season.

Saxon Earley

Schumacher recently revealed that Stevenage have been in contact over a possible loan deal for Earley, who spent the first half of last season with the League Two promotion winners before heading to Argyle in January.

How likely is this one?

While revealing the interest, the Pilgrims boss also made it clear that Earley is in their plans for next season, seemingly ruling out the chances of an exit.