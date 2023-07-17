UPDATED: The 5 Blackpool summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Blackpool are preparing for life back in League One following their relegation last season.

Neil Critchley is back in charge at Blackpool and he is tasked with delivering League One promotion to the Seasiders for the second time in his managerial career.

The summer window is crucial for any side at any level hoping to mount a top six finish, but it becomes even more vital following a relegation.

Blackpool have had a decent window so far with the likes of Kyle Joseph and Oliver Norburn joining the club, but losing men in Jerry Yates and Reece James as well as a host of players following their release means there’s still a lot of work to do.

Here we look at all the Blackpool transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Kylian Kouassi

The Sutton United striker is said to be on his way to Blackpool after the club agreed a deal for his services.

How likely is this one?

Personal terms shouldn’t be an issue given the gap between Blackpool and Sutton United. The 20-year-old will be making his first serious step up in his senior career and that means if a deal has been agreed then this one is likely to come off.

Chris Francis

The free agent has been training at a host of Football League clubs this summer, and most recently Premier League side Sheffield United.

How likely is this one

The former Bournemouth man has trained with Blackpool this summer, but the rumours have gone quiet and given the fact he was recently with the Blades it does appear like it may be hard for a League One side to go onto win this race.

Layton Stewart

The Liverpool youngster is a loan target for several clubs this summer including Barnsley, Northampton Town and Blackpool.

How likely is this one?

With competition strong for Stewart Blackpool will need to make reassurances regarding his game time in order to stand a chance.

Given the fact Yates has left there is still a need for more strikers at the club and that could be advantageous for Blackpool in their pursuit for Stewart.

Jack Vale

The Blackburn Rovers man has been told he can leave on loan this summer.

How likely is this one?

Blackpool and Derby County were credited with interest and it won’t be an easy deal to pull off. The report said even more League One teams were monitoring the situation and once again it could come down to game time promises.

However, the latest developments at Rovers may mean they’re more hesitant on letting Vale go than they were just a couple of weeks ago.

Chris Martin

The experienced striker has been linked with a free transfer to the likes of QPR with several League One clubs including Blackpool also interested.

How likely is this one?

The 34-year-old wants good security with his next contract and that may hinder QPR’s chances of resigning the striker.

Martin is probably more suited to third tier football now anyway given his age with him more likely to get minutes in League One than the Championship.

Blackpool’s chances will likely fall at the contract length they’re willing to offer.