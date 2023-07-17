Trusted reporter says Sunderland could still sign Everton man, but on one condition

Sunderland will need to sell one of their men before making a bid for Everton striker Tom Cannon, Alan Nixon has reported.

Cannon, 20, spent part of last season on loan at fellow Championship side Preston North End.

The Everton forward contributed to nine second tier goals in 20 outings and demonstrated his eye for goal on a senior stage.

Cannon has been impressing with his performances in Everton’s youth squads for quite a while now registering over 50 goals in 97 U18 and U21 outings.

The Liverpool-born striker has been linked with a few teams this summer with Luton Town, Preston North End and Sunderland all reportedly holding interest in the young prospect.

It was claimed Cannon would cost too much for Sunderland ruling them out of the race, but the latest update suggests that isn’t the case and Sunderland may still pursuit Cannon, but only if they sell someone before.

Limited options

Sunderland have managed to keep a large bulk of their squad together from last season with interest minimal in their star men.

The only hint of genuine interest so far has come from Burnley towards Jack Clarke, but the Clarets were well off the asking price and seem to have turned their attention elsewhere for the time being.

It may be that the only realistic sale Sunderland could do this summer to raise funds for Cannon would be Ross Stewart, and despite interest still surfacing now and then it seems unlikely anyone will make a good enough bid given the Scot is and has been injured for the best part of nine months.

It will be interesting to see what occurs should a concrete bid come in for Stewart, because if Sunderland do lose him they will need more than just Cannon this summer to ensure they have enough depth and quality in the forward areas this season.