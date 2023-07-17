Swindon Town open talks over loan move for MK Dons man

Swindon Town are interested in MK Dons man Dan Kemp on loan, as per The Real EFL.

Kemp, 24, spent part of last season on loan at League Two side Hartlepool. Despite 11 goal contributions in 16 games, Kemp was unable to keep Hartlepool in the Football League and they were relegated to the fifth tier of English Football.

Chances at MK Dons have been few and far between for the versatile attacker and he’s yet to make any sort of impact since joining the club in 2022.

Kemp came through the academy at West Ham and boasted quite an impressive goal return in the Hammers’ youth sides.

Now, Swindon Town in League Two are chasing a deal with MK Dons and reports are suggesting talks have been opened ahead of a potential loan move this summer.

Hitting the ground running

Kemp clearly has the quality to impress in the fourth tier, but it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old can make the step up and play consistently at a higher level.

He would be a good addition for Swindon Town as they look to try and break into the play-off positions this coming season.

From a MK Dons point of view this does appear as if Kemp’s future at the club is pretty non existent as it would be thought that MK Dons’ relegation to League Two would provide Kemp his best chance yet of breaking into their first team on a regular basis.

It’ll be interesting to see if this deal progresses and a move is made this summer, and if it is will MK Dons regret allowing him to move to a potential play-off rival.