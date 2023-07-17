Sunderland now likely to complete signing of Manchester United man after latest update

Sunderland are likely to sign Nathan Bishop from Manchester United this summer, as per Alex Crook.

Bishop, 23, spent last season in Manchester United’s youth squads. He made just five Premier League 2 appearances last campaign and after a successful loan stint at Mansfield the year before it seems senior football is what Bishop wants to target.

Sunderland saw backup keeper Alex Bass depart for AFC Wimbledon last week and that means Anthony Patterson is now the only shot stopper at the club with experience in the senior game.

The Black Cats can’t afford to risk going into the season without competition for Patterson and it appears they may now have their man.

Following the recent arrival of Andre Onana to Manchester United, it is believed the Red Devils are willing to let Bishop leave with Sunderland his likely destination.

#MUFC have now agreed a fee with Inter for new no1 Onana. Final payment structure expected to be thrashed out today. Fee will be around £47m. Henderson will then be free to complete his move to #NFFC and Bishop likely to join #SAFC. #LTFC still want Heaton.@talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 17, 2023

Pushing the boundaries

Bass never really challenged Patterson for the number one spot. Patterson made it his own during Sunderland’s final season in League One and since has been irreplaceable.

It will be hoped Bishop can come in and compete with Patterson for the spot as that sort of competition will drive the pair of goalkeepers to get better and avoid becoming complacent knowing their position isn’t under threat.

Patterson came through Sunderland’s academy and he has shown great potential since becoming a regular for Sunderland. It seems likely Tony Mowbray will still opt with Patterson as his number one for now, but it certainly isn’t as dead set as it was last season.

Bishop is a more than capable backup who will be able to step in and do a job should Patterson drop out for any reason. His time at Manchester United has served him well and hopefully Sunderland can provide a platform for him to develop at a quicker rate.

Should Bishop join Sunderland he may be given a run of games in the academy to dust off the cobwebs and be ready to be called upon once the Championship season gets underway.