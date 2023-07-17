Sunderland could launch improved bid for striker target, report claims

Sunderland may bid again for Matija Frigan, but Rijeka will not budge on their asking price, as per Lavoce.hr (via @Sunderlandafc11).

Frigan, 20, has become known as a prolific goalscorer in Croatia following a campaign of 14 goals and three assists last time out.

The young striker is now part of Croatia’s international youth sides and interest is growing in the forward man this summer.

Sunderland have been linked with Frigan for quite sometime now. The Black Cats had a €4million bid rejected last week and since then many teams have entered the frame for Frigan including the likes of Celta Vigo in Spain’s top tier.

It was said that Frigan wanted a move to the Championship this summer, but it was unknown whether Sunderland were willing to go again and meet the asking price set.

Now, it has been reported Sunderland may bid again in the coming days, however Rijeka’s stance has not changed and they are still seeking €5-6million for their man.

A move worth making

Kristjaan Speakman clearly has a very well thought out recruitment plan as Sunderland’s sporting director, but the club are still in need of depth in certain areas, one of which being up top.

The Black Cats have been linked with several strikers as of late and it appears they are aware of their need for depth. But, they must ensure they bring in the right men who can help Tony Mowbray’s side to another top six push this season.

Frigan is unproven at a level as high as the second tier in England, but all the signs point towards the 20-year-old being a solid signing and option for Sunderland moving forward.

He clearly knows where the back of the net is and he has big potential to progress as Sunderland look to return to the Premier League in the near future.

This deal does appear like it’s worth the money, but it remains to be seen whether Sunderland will be willing to pay the asking price and if not they seriously risk Frigan moving elsewhere.