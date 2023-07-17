Stoke City closing in on signing ex-Coventry City free agent

Stoike City are closing on the signing of defender Michael Rose, as per Stoke on Trent Live.

Rose, 27, is a free agent following his departure from Coventry City earlier this summer. The experienced defender made 24 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues last season but was released after his contract expired ending a four year stint at the club.

The former Ayr United man has played quite a big role since joining Coventry City and has proven he can perform at this level.

For that reason it is to no surprise he looks set to be picked up by another Championship team this summer window.

The latest reports suggest Rose is closing in on becoming Alex Neil’s third summer signing at the Potters. Stoke City targeted Rose back in January but a bid of £750,000 was rejected and now they appear to be getting him for free.

A solid signing

Stoke City ended last season with a winless run and after finishing in the bottom half of the second tier pressure is on Neil to improve their fortunes this time around.

The summer window so far hasn’t been the most proactive in the Championship with Neil clearly favouring experience at the moment. Rose will join Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens as the new Potters’ players so far this summer.

Stoke City have a lot of ground to make up from last year and at the moment the summer business so far doesn’t suggest they’ve done enough to improve as much as needed, but it will be hoped Neil’s first summer at the helm allows him to tailor the squad more to his preference which should aid results on the pitch.

The addition of Rose is a good one, but there’s still a lot of work to do if Neil wants to have his side pushing towards the top six this time around.