Stockport County set sights on deal for Premier League attacker

Stockport County are keen on Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks, reports Alan Nixon.

Stockport County are interested in landing the Premier League attacker this summer as they prepare for another year in League Two next season under Dave Challinor.

Banks, 21, spent the last campaign on loan at Bradford City and helped the Yorkshire club reach the play-offs in the fourth tier.

According to Nixon on his Patreon, he is now wanted on a permanent deal at Edgeley Park.

Stockport eye another attacking addition

Stockport are aiming for promotion next term after losing in the play-off final last season to Carlisle United at Wembley. They have been busy so far this in this transfer window and have brought in goalkeeper Jordan Smith from Nottingham Forest, defender Ibou Touray from Salford City, versatile attacker Billy Chadwick from Hull City and attacking midfielder Nick Powell after his exit from Stoke City.

Banks could be seen as their next acquisition as someone to give them more competition and depth on the wing. The Scotland youth international was given the green light to leave Crystal Palace on a temporary basis 12 months ago when Bradford came calling to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He went on to make 36 appearances for the Bantams in all competitions and chipped in with six goals for Mark Hughes’ side. He has now returned to Selhurst Park and his future is up in the air with the London outfit amid interest from the Hatters.

Banks was signed by the Eagles back in 2020 from Dundee United and has played twice for the senior team. The youngster has also had loan spells away in the past at Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline Athletic in the past.