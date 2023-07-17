Significant update emerges on Barnsley’s pursuit of Bradford City standout

Barnsley have not been able to agree a deal for Bradford City goalkeeper Harry Lewis, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Bradford City shot-stopper Lewis was crucial for the Bantams last season, holding down the no.1 spot as Mark Hughes’ side made it to the League Two play-offs. He managed 19 clean sheets in 55 games during his first season at Valley Parade, cementing his place as one of the fourth-tier’s best goalkeepers.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, that form has drawn admiring glances. Last week, it was claimed that fellow Yorkshire outfit Barnsley were closing in on a move for Bradford man Lewis as they look to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Now though, fresh claims on the negotiations have emerged from the Barnsley Chronicle.

It is said that while there was interest from the Tykes, Lewis is unlikely to head to Oakwell. The two clubs have not been able to reach an agreement and while Barnsley are working on a new ‘keeper signing, ex-Southampton man Lewis looks like he won’t be signing.

One to hold onto

For Bradford, keeping Lewis will be vital ahead of next season. He was key in forming a tight backline and as the Bantams bid to win promotion next time around, his presence in goal will likely be of high importance once again.

As for Barnsley, it remains to be seen just who they’ll bring in to bolster their options in goal.

Lewis would’ve been a great signing as they look to replace former loanee Harry Isted and the soon-to-be departing Brad Collins. A new shot-stopper will be of the utmost importance to new boss Neill Collins but with this latest update, it looks as though Bradford star Lewis won’t be the man to fill the void.