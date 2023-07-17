Sheffield Wednesday moving closer to transfer breakthrough as goalkeeper signing nears

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz has told The Star that the club are close to agreeing a deal for a new goalkeeper.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to bring some fresh faces in sooner rather than later as new manager Xisco Munoz bids to shape the squad to his liking ahead of the new season.

The Owls have seen their transfer business stunted by a change in manager but with Munoz now in place, the hope will be that some ground can be made up in the coming days and weeks.

Now, the Spaniard has issued a promising update on Wednesday’s hunt for a new ‘keeper.

Speaking to The Star, Munoz spoke highly of new goalkeeper coach Antonello Brambilla before stating that he believes he can improve a new shot-stopper that could be coming in, with an agreement ‘close’. He said:

“Always he (Brambilla) improves the keepers. Which is one of the reasons why I brought him here. He’s a good professional, and he gives the goalkeepers what they need to improve.

“Also, for the keeper that in our minds is coming – because I think we’re close for an agreement – it’s important that they all three have a very good coach. I think Antonello is the best in this case for them.”

Then asked if the new goalkeeper could make it out to Spain, Munoz replied “we will see, it depends”.

The current options

David Stockdale’s release at the end of last season means Cameron Dawson is the only senior goalkeeper on the books at Hillsborough. Academy shot-stopper Pierce Charles is tipped for a big future and is present in Spain, as is fellow youth talent Luke Jackson.

Bringing in another senior option to compete with Dawson will add some much-needed depth to the goalkeeper department. The added competition should help bring the best out of the two as well as they battle to be the new boss’ no.1 upon their return to Championship football.

Time will tell just who the unnamed goalkeeper is but the hope will be that they’re ready to battle for a Championship role alongside Dawson, who played a key role in getting the Owls into the second-tier.