Released Rangers man linked and more: Hull City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Hull City’s summer transfer window is moving along quite slowly. But as we near the start of the 2023/24 season, it looks like the Tigers are closing in on a few new names.

The latest name being linked with a move to Hull City is Jason Lokilo.

Hull Live revealed at the end of last week that the Tigers are set to sign the ex-Crystal Palace man on a two-year deal with the option for a third.

The 24-year-old was most recently with Dutch outfit Sparta Rotterdam where he made seven Eredivisie appearance in the 2022/23 season.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Scotland say that Hull City are in the race to sign released Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay.

Football Scotland are reporting that Hull and Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town are all keen on the 19-year-old, who has spent time on trial with Derby County this summer.

And in terms of potential outgoings, it was revealed last week that Jose Mourinho’s Roma have taken a surprise interest in Tigers centre-back Jacob Greaves.

Greaves signed a new four-year contract with the club last August, going on to feature 44 times in the Championship last season during another impressive campaign for the 22-year-old.

Lastly, it looks like Ruben Vinagre is on the verge of joining Hull City on a permanent deal – it was reported earlier in the month that the left-back had completed a medical.

For Hull then, another mid-table finish will be expected and hoped for next season. But to make that happen, the Tigers need a few more new signings this summer.

Hull City kick off their 2023/24 season with a trip to Norwich City next month.