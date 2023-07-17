Record fee emerges as Plymouth Argyle edge closer to Swansea City man

Plymouth Argyle are expected to announce the signing of Swansea City man Morgan Whittaker later today, as per Tom Coleman.

Whittaker, 22, spent part of last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle before being recalled by the Swans in January.

The young English winger made 25 League One appearances for the Pilgrims and scored nine goals assisting another seven. His performances helped put Steven Schumacher’s side in pole position to go on and end up winning the third tier.

Following his premature return to Wales Whittaker made 15 Championship outings and scored just once.

Plymouth Argyle have been hopeful of striking a deal to get Whittaker back for a while now and it appears it’s set to happen.

The latest update suggests a record fee of £1million + addons is what Plymouth Argyle will be paying for their man and the deal could be finalised as early as today.

As for Swansea City. Newcastle's Harrison Ashby an option that's very much on the radar. Morgan Whittaker expected to confirm permanent move to Plymouth later today. Understand fee will be around £1m + add-ons #Swans — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) July 17, 2023

A strong addition

Whittaker proved his worth in the third tier last season and many would’ve thought he was going to return to Swansea City and hit the ground running.

However, that wasn’t to be and he struggled for form in the final few months of the second tier.

Whittaker is yet to really prove himself in the Championship, but he has proved he works well under Schumacher and if anyone can get the best out of the 22-year-old then it’s him.

Plymouth Argyle will be hopeful of surviving relegation this season and in a competitive Championship division a signing like Whittaker could be the difference between relegation and survival.

Plymouth Argyle begin their second tier campaign with a home clash against Huddersfield Town next month.

[freshpress-quiz id=”296068″