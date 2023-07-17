Reading set to beat Wycombe Wanderers in race for 13-goal striker

Smith, 25, made 45 League One appearances last season for Cambridge United. He scored 13 league goals and assisted a further three.

Smith’s side narrowly avoided relegation and the 25-year-old opted against signing a new deal at the club leaving on a free earlier this summer.

Since his departure Smith has been linked with several sides. Most recently Wycombe Wanderers were credited with interest as they look to try and finish inside the top six of the third tier.

However, it seems Reading will be the club to win this transfer race as Football Insider are reporting the Royals are set to complete the signing.

A big capture

Relegation last season for Reading was disappointing. They actually started the campaign quite strongly but were unable to maintain it and in the end relegation was a fair conclusion to a poor campaign.

League One has the reputation of being able to keep relegated clubs in the division for much longer than they’d like and therefore it’s vital Reading make all the right moves to ensure they have the best chance of an immediate return to the second tier this season.

However it won’t be easy with the club still suffering some off-field problems ahead of the new campaign.

Signing Smith is a boost though and the former Reading man will be returning to the side he began his career at in hope of helping them this year.

With just a few weeks to go until the 2023/24 campaign gets underway it will be hoped Smith manages to hit the ground running to set a positive tone to his Reading return.