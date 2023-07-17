QPR set to sign midfielder, report reveals

QPR are ‘expected to complete the signing’ of free agent Lewis Wing, reports West London Sport.

QPR have so far brought in Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche. But Gareth Ainsworth is about to complete two more free signings with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic set to sign, as well as midfielder Wing who was released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season.

Wing has spent the last season-and-a-half at Wycombe where he flourished under Ainsworth, particularly last season where he netted nine goals and assisted five more in 44 League One appearances.

The 28-year-old has previously represented the likes of Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday after beginning his career in the non-league.

Wing to QPR

Wing signing could be one of QPR’s marquee signings of the summer. It looks like a move that’s been a while in the making and his goal record last season speaks for itself.

QPR haven’t had a goal-scoring central midfielder for a while now and Wing’s arrival also coincides with Stefan Johansen’s exit earlier in the summer, so it’s a very good replacement there.

It’ll really bolster QPR’s midfield options and it’ll give Ainsworth a more attacking outlet in the middle of the park, let alone a player who he already knows well and who he knows how to get the best out of.

Ainsworth will be hoping to get a few more names through the door before the start of the season next month, but the seemingly imminent signings of Begovic and Wing are very impressive.