Premier League man targeted: The Coventry City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Coventry City have made goalkeeper Brad Collins their latest signing following his arrival from Barnsley.

Coventry City made the Championship play-off final last season and will be aiming for another push for promotion next term. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer rumours coming out of the club from the past seven days…

The Sky Blues are keen to snap up defender Luke McNally on a permanent basis following his loan spell from Burnley last term. In this latest update, CoventryLive claim the club want to land him on loan again this summer but the Clarets only want to sell him permanently at this stage.

The former Oxford United man only made the move to Turf Moor 12 months ago but struggled to get into their team under Vincent Kompany. He was then given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to the Coventry Building Society Arena last January to get some game time under his belt.

Coventry will face a battle to keep hold of key midfielder Gustavo Hamer in this window. The Telegraph have reported that Burnley have joined the race for his signature as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Robins is reportedly interested in landing defender Joel Latibeaudiere on a free transfer after his exit from Swansea City, as per Coventry Live. His deal with the Swans expired at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

Finally, the Sky Blues have been linked with a swoop for Manchester United attacker Noam Emeran. French outlet Foot Mercato have mentioned Coventy as a potential suitor along with Sunderland, Vitesse, Anderlecht and Strasbourg.