Portsmouth considered move for Everton starlet amid search for new winger

Portsmouth considered a move for Everton youngster Lewis Dobbin this summer before opting against it, as per The News.

Portsmouth have been one of the EFL’s most active sides in the transfer market and the hope will be that this significant overhaul of the playing squad can thrust them into play-off contention in the new season.

There’s still areas Pompey are keen to bolster though, with the attacking department still in need of a new face or two.

A wide attacker is still being sought and now, The News has issued an update on John Mousinho’s search.

They state that a shortlist of six wingers has been assembled and among those who has been considered this summer is Everton youngster and former Derby County loan man Lewis Dobbin. However, Pompey look as though they won’t be moving for him as the contribution to his wages is above their budget for the role.

The hunt for the ideal signing

Portsmouth have plenty of time to add more new faces to their ranks and with a whole host of signings already made, they should feel confident of getting another through the door in their hunt for another winger.

The key is keeping themselves within the confines of their budget though as stretching themselves too far could only hinder them in the long run, even if it means having to rule out potential targets like Dobbin.

The 20-year-old would have been a sound addition but he didn’t pull up many trees during a stint with Derby County last season. Dobbin, who can play anywhere across the front three but mainly operates on the left-wing, managed five goals and six assists in 54 appearances across all competitions.