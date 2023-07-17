PL side set to make improved £20m bid for Bristol City star Alex Scott

Wolves are set to make a third bid for Bristol City star Alex Scott, as per The Telegraph.

Scott, 19, made a huge 42 Championship appearances last season.

The young English midfielder scored once and assisted five in the league last season, but despite his promising performances the Robins were unable to break into the top half of the second tier.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be hoping to bridge that gap this season, but it appears they may have to do so without Scott in their squad.

The youngster has been subject to Premier League interest for some time now, but after Wolves had a bid of £20million rejected new reports suggest they’re to table a new, improved bid.

It goes on to say Wolves remain hopeful of a deal being completed this month.

Moving on

Losing a player like Scott would be a blow to any Championship side and whilst inevitable it will take some getting over.

It’s vital Pearson is allowed to recruit using the money brought in by Scott and if done correctly that could conclude with Bristol City having a stronger squad than they had last time around.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves meet the asking price and if they do, how Bristol City go about replacing a talent as bright as Scott.

The season begins in less than three weeks and if Scott is going to depart then it may be best if the deal is done soon to allow the Robins to recruit bodies in as early as possible.

Pearson’s side begin their campaign with a fixture against Preston North End at home.