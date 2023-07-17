, Morecambe cast eyes over free agent after Bradford City exit

Morecambe are taking a look at Oscar Threlkeld following his departure from Bradford City, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Morecambe are casting their eyes over the defender as they weigh up a potential contract offer.

Threlkeld, 29, cut ties with Bradford at the end of last season and is now considering his options as a free agent.

As per the Telegraph & Argus, he played for the Shrimps in their most recent pre-season friendly against non-league side Warrington Town.

Option emerges for Morecambe

Morecambe are preparing for life back in League Two following their relegation from League One last term. They have been busy so far this summer and have brought in the likes of Chris Stokes, Charlie Brown, Cammy Smith and Yann Songo’o to bolster their squad.

Threlkeld could be seen as someone to boost their options in defence and he has got plenty of experience from playing in the Football League. He has made 277 appearances so far in his career.

He was snapped up by previous club Bradford in 2021 and went on to play only 27 times for the Yorkshire outfit over the past couple of seasons. The full-back was loaned out to National League side Oldham Athletic during the last campaign to get some game time under his belt.

Threlkeld started out at local side Bolton Wanderers and played 11 games for their senior team as a youngster before leaving in 2016. He has since had spells at Plymouth Argyle, SK Beveren and Salford City and now has a big decision to make on where they want to go next.

Morecambe will be hoping that they can compete at the top end of the fourth tier under Derek Adams and need to get their recruitment right.