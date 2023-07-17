Middlesbrough lodge bid for 23-year-old ace alongside Premier League club

Middlesbrough and Luton Town have both made bids for Wolves’ left-sided star Ryan Giles, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Giles was a huge hit while on loan with Middlesbrough over the 2022/23 campaign.

His creative threat from the left-hand side was a huge part of Boro’s success. He notched 12 assists in 48 games for the club but ultimately, his best efforts weren’t enough to fire Michael Carrick’s side to the Premier League as they fell short in the play-offs against Coventry City.

Since then, rumours have been rife over what could be next for Giles and speculation over a Boro return has circulated.

Now, as per TEAMtalk, the Teesside outfit have made their move. A bid has been lodged by Middlesbrough as they look to bring Giles back to the Riverside, though Premier League new boys Luton Town have also made an offer for the Wolves man.

Wolves would consider the right offer as they look to bring in more funds where possible.

The fight is on

Giles has shown he’s a quality player at Championship level, previously catching the eye at Cardiff City before another impressive stint in the second-tier with Boro last time around. It seems a matter of time before he gets a shot in the Premier League but with Wolves, he might have to wait longer for his chance.

That could mean a move away gives the 23-year-old a better shot at becoming a regular at the level.

Luton Town have shown a willingness to give Premier League opportunities to EFL stars like Tahith Chong and Mads Andersen, so a swoop for Giles would fit that profile. Middlesbrough will be hopeful of winning a battle for his services though given the relationship already in place between the player and those at the club.