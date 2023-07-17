Middlesbrough keen on free agent goalkeeper, reporter claims

Middlesbrough want to sign goalkeeper Jamie Jones following his departure from Wigan Athletic, reports Alan Nixon.

Middlesbrough are believed to be interested in luring the stopper to the Riverside Stadium this summer to add more competition and depth to their options between the sticks.

Jones, 34, is currently a free agent after cutting ties with Wigan and he will be weighing up his options in the Football League.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon, Boro are ‘keen’ on snapping him up for nothing ahead of the new Championship season.

Option emerges for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have already brought in Seny Dieng as their new number one for next term from fellow second tier club QPR. However, Jones would provide another option for them to pick from which is useful ahead of a long campaign ahead.

The West Kirby-born man is a vastly experienced player and has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date. He joined previous club in 2017 and helped them gain promotion from League One twice during his time at the DW Stadium.

Jones rose up through the academy ranks at Everton before going on to have spells across the country at Leyton Orient, Preston North End, Coventry City, Rochdale, Colchester United and Stevenage.

Middlesbrough are being shrewd with their recruitment this summer as they prepare for Michael Carrick’s first full season at the helm.

The former Manchester United man has delved into the window so far to bring in goalkeeper Tom Glover from Melbourne City, young forward Alex Gilbert from Brentford, centre-back Rav van den Berg from PEC Zwolle, winger Sam Sivera from Central Coast Mariners and attacker Morgan Rogers from Manchester City, as well as Dieng from QPR of course.