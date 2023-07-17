Lincoln City fail with bid for goalscoring midfielder, report claims

Portsmouth-born Leigh has made a great impression in the Football League since rising from non-league in 2021.

He spent time in the youth ranks of hometown club Portsmouth before making a name for himself with local outfit Bognor Regis. It was there where he caught the eye and earned a return to the EFL, joining Accrington Stanley.

With Stanley, Leigh proved his ability, notching 20 goals and seven assists in 78 games. 12 goals and four assists came last season but it wasn’t enough to stave off relegation.

He’s drawn interest from boyhood club Portsmouth but those links have cooled. Now though, Football League World claims Lincoln City have seen a bid knocked back.

Previous reports have said he’s valued at £200,000 by Accrington but there is little detail on Lincoln’s bid in this new report.

Deserving of a step up

There’s no doubt that Leigh could be a great asset for Accrington as they gear up for League Two football but he has shown that he is capable of playing in League One. And, after making his way to the third-tier the hard way, he deserves to stay there.

He can play as a central or attacking midfielder or as a striker, offering goal three from all of those roles.

Leigh has a year left on his contract with Stanley so this could be one of their last chances to cash in. Lincoln’s rumoured bid could mark the start of a fresh fight for his signature after links emerged earlier in the summer but for now, previous suitors Portsmouth look as though they’re eyeing up other possible additions. That could pave the way for the Imps or another interested party to pounce for a deal.