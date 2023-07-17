Leicester City eye Manchester United star as potential Harvey Barnes replacement

Leicester City have set their sights on Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as a potential replacement for Harvey Barnes this summer, as per The Mail.

Amad, 21, spent last season on loan at Sunderland. The Ivory Coast international made a huge impact on Wearside as he registered 14 goals and four assists in 39 second tier outings.

The young winger returned to Manchester United earlier in the summer and is being watched by the coaching staff ahead of the new campaign.

Amad has been subject to big interest already this window with the likes of Burnley in the Premier League having monitored him this summer.

Now, the Foxes appear to have their eyes on Amad as they seek a potential Barnes replacement should he leave for Newcastle United this window.

An ambitious move

Amad has already proven the second tier is a level that he can quite easily make an impact on and for Manchester United another loan move to the Championship may be a waste of time.

The 21-year-old has already expressed his interest in returning to Sunderland if a move to the Championship is on the table and that would likely make them the frontrunners this summer ahead of the likes of Leicester City.

The Foxes will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League and their business so far has been very impressive.

Adding Amad to their ranks would boost their chances ahead of this season, however it is a deal that would need a lot to fall into place to make happen.

For that reason it’s probably smart that Leicester City don’t put all their eggs in the Amad basket and have other targets ready to pursue if needed this summer.