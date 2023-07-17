Leeds United make bid for Chelsea man who club value at £12m

Chelsea have received an offer from Leeds United for Ethan Ampadu, reports Evening Standard.

Ampadu, 22, is a product of the Exeter City youth academy but has been with Chelsea since 2017.

The Welsh international has only made 12 Premier League appearances for the Blues, spending time out on loan with the likes of RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia, and Spezia.

But now, Evening Standard say that Ampadu could seal a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge this summer and that Daniel Farke’s Leeds United have submitted an offer.

Ampadu is has been named in the Chelsea squad to head to USA for their pre-season tour but Evening Standard say that the Welshman could stay in England to seal a transfer.

The same report adds that Leeds’ bid is the only one on the table but that Mauricio Pochettino’s side want £12million for Ampadu, who has interest from the Premier League and from teams in Europe.

Ampadu has 130 career appearances to his name and 44 caps for Wales.

Ampadu to Leeds

Leeds really need to get to work on player signings this month, and central midfield is an area that could really do with bolstering with the likes of Brenden Aarons and Marc Roca having already sealed loan exits.

And Ampadu looks like a good potential signing. He’s stil a very young player but he has a great amount of experience on the international stage, with his ability to play in midfield or defence bound to be useful.

At £12million though, it might be a bit steep for Leeds and so where the club stands in this transfer race remains to be seen. Expect more clubs to be named in this one and expect other clubs to be ready meet Chelsea’s asking price.

Leeds kick off their 2023/24 Championship season with a home game v Cardiff City next month.