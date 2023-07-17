Leeds United could hand contract to 29-year-old free agent who Farke knows well

Leeds United could yet hand former player Sam Byram a contract, reports Daily Mail.

Byram, 29, left Leeds United for West Ham back in 2016. The Leeds academy graduate made 143 total appearances for the club and now, seven years after leaving, he could be making a shock return.

It was revealed over the weekend that Byram had been on trial with Leeds following his release from Norwich City at the end of last season, and now Daily Mail are reporting that a contract could be ‘forthcoming’.

The same report adds that new Leeds boss Daniel Farke knows Byram well following the pair’s time together at Norwich City, whilst also adding that more players will continue to leave Leeds United after the recent loan exit of Marc Roca.

Leeds have so far signed young duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie, but it looks like more potential signings are on the way with The Athletic revealing earlier today that Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu is close to signing for Leeds.

A good signing?

Byram certainly has the experience and he knows what it means to represent Leeds, with the Englishman having been a widely popular figure during his time at the club.

He’s had a bit of a stop-start career since leaving Elland Road and maybe a return is needed to get himself back on track. Before that though, Byram needs to prove his fitness.

Byram made just 15 Championship appearances for Norwich last time round as injury plagued his campaign. But if he can prove to Farke that he’s ready for a lengthy Championship season then a deal could make sense.

This certainly looks like one to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks, with the start of the 2023/24 season just a few weeks away now.