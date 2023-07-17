International linked and more: The Charlton Athletic transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Charlton Athletic are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season under Dean Holden.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to compete for promotion back to the Championship. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest transfer rumours coming out of the club…

The Addicks are being linked with a summer swoop for free agent defender Jack Hunt along with QPR, Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers, as per a report by Football Insider. The 32-year-old, who has made 489 appearances in his career to date.

He is available following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and will be weighing up his next move in the game. The experienced defender was part of the Owls side who won the third tier play-offs in the last campaign.

Charlton are believed to be interested in Cardiff City striker Isaak Davies. According to The Sun reporter Phil Cadden on Twitter, the London club are eyeing a loan swoop for the 21-year-old along with league rivals Portsmouth and Oxford ahead of next term.

The Wales youth international has been on the books of the Bluebirds for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has played 41 games for their first-team to date and has found the net on three occasions.

Finally, the Addicks are believed to be pushing to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara on loan, as per the Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter. Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday have also been mentioned as potential destinations.

Camara, 26, is a Guinea-Bissau international with four caps to his name. He only joined the Tractor Boys 12 months ago from Plymouth Argyle.