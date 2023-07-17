Fulham’s Championship stance over 20-year-old emerges amid Exeter City loan interest

20-year-old striker Stansfield got his first taste of regular first-team football over the 2022/23 campaign, making an emotional return to Exeter City on a season-long deal.

The striker cut a popular figure with the Grecians and he managed a strong return in his first senior season. Across 39 games, Stansfield managed 17 goal contributions in all competitions, notching nine goals and eight assists.

Now, after his stint in Devon, Football League World has made claims over what could be next for the youngster.

They report that while loan enquiries have come in from a number of clubs including Exeter City, Fulham’s preference is to send Stansfield on loan to a Championship club. Any potential move could be delayed by the ongoing talks of a potential Saudi Arabia move for talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic though.

The next step

Stansfield has shown just how prolific he can be in both youth and senior football now. His 31 goals in 27 games for Fulham’s U18s displayed his natural goalscoring instincts but having notched up a good amount of assists with Exeter, it shows his link up play and all round game is there too.

That should stand him in good stead for a step up to the Championship, though it remains to be seen if he makes that move this summer.

If not, there will be plenty of League One sides interested in bringing him in, Exeter City included. It could start to move quicker once there is clarity on Mitrovic’s future but until then, those keen might have to bide their time.