Fresh Ryan Giles price tag emerges as Luton and Middlesbrough weigh up move for Wolves man

Luton Town and Middlesbrough are both weighing up moves for Wolves’ Ryan Giles, who could be available for around £5million, says Tom Collomosse.

Giles, 23, enjoyed a strong season in the Championship with Middlesbrough last time round, featuring 47 times in league fixtures and claiming 11 assists – the joint-highest amount in the entire Championship campaign.

Michael Carrick’s side have been linked with a return for Giles whose Wolves future has been up in the air. But the latest comes from Daily Mail reporter Collomosse who says that Boro and Premier League new boys Luton Town are both weighing up moves for the Englishman.

Collomosse adds that Giles ‘could be available’ for around £5million this summer.

Giles is under contract until 2025 and looks to be out of favour at Wolves, despite his impressive last season with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

A fair price?

Giles is still a very young player, and he has a lot of attributes that are desirable in the modern game, so this apparent £5million price tag seems pretty reasonable.

But whether it’ll put Boro out of the race for his signature remains to be seen. They likely wouldn’t be able to compete with Luton given the Hatters’ newfound Premier League wealth, and a move to Luton could be very attractive for Giles this summer.

There could be more teams weighing up a move though and so expect this transfer chase to be far from over.

He’d be a great signing for any team in the Championship but Middlesbrough could have an advantage given how well Giles performed on loan last season.

Middlesbrough’s 2023/24 campaign opens with a home game v Millwall on August 5th.