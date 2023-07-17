Free agent wanted by Championship clubs after Millwall exit

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has said that trialist Scott Malone has been attracting interest from the Championship following his exit from Millwall.

The left-back has been training with Gillingham over recent times as he looks to keep up his fitness levels.

Malone, 32, cut ties with Millwall at the end of last season and is now weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Harris has provided this update on the player’s situation, as per a report by KentOnline: “Scott is a player we really like, a top player, but he is attracting a lot of interest from Championship clubs. Scott came to Como with us and rightly so, brilliant for him and great for us, but it wasn’t right for him to be involved against his old team. Moving forward, just watch this space. There’s no pressure on Scottie with us.”

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Ex-Millwall man weighing up options

Malone has a big decision to make on his future and the fact that second tier teams are keen mean Gillingham will face a battle to snap him up permanently after his trial spell. He went away with the League Two side to Como recently.

Millwall opted against extending his stay at the end of last month. The Lions missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the last campaign.

Malone re-joined the London club in 2021, having previously had a spell at The Den from 2012 to 2014, and went on to make 189 appearances for them across his his two stints, chipping in with 14 goals and 17 assists.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has also played for the likes of Burton Albion, Cardiff City, AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Derby County in the past.

The full-back is a decent option for teams in the Championship who still need a player in his position and is a proven performer at that level.