Free agent on radar and more: The Wigan Athletic transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Wigan Athletic are rebuilding for life back in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship in the last campaign.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking under Shaun Maloney. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer rumours coming out of the club from the past seven days…

Key winger Callum Lang has been linked with a switch to Huddersfield Town over recent times. However, in this latest update by YorkshireLive, he is not believed to be on the Terriers’ radar at this moment in time.

The Liverpudlian has been on the books at the DW Stadium since 2013 and has since risen into their first-team. He has also had loan spells away at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell in the past.

Wigan are said to be interested in re-signing defender Kelland Watts from Newcastle United this transfer window. That’s according to Wigan Today, who claim the North West outfit are keen to reunite with the centre-back after his loan at Peterborough United last term.

The 23-year-old had a stint with the Latics in the 2021/22 season and helped them win promotion to the second tier. He has also had temporary spells at Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle in the past and it remains to be seen where he will be going next.

Finally, Maloney apparently wants to land free agent striker Andy Dallas following the end of his contract at Solihull Moors last month. The former Rangers man is also on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Cheltenham Town at the moment, according to Football Insider.

He scored 21 goals in the last campaign and spent part of it on loan with Paul Cook at Chesterfield.