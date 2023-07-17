Former Tottenham Hotspur figure set to land important Leeds United role

Leeds United are expected to name Gretar Steinsson as their new technical director, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Leeds United are going through a period of change this summer, both on and off the pitch.

It will be hoped the switch up can help the Whites bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a dismal relegation campaign but there is still plenty of work to do in terms off recruitment on the pitch and in the boardroom.

Now though, it looks as though Leeds are set to make a significant appointment to their hierarchy.

The Daily Mail reports that a new technical director is set to be named in the form of Gretar Steinsson. It comes after an exit from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, where he served as performance director. The 41-year-old also held roles with Fleetwood Town, Everton and the Iceland FA before.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Loftus Road Portman Road Bloomfield Road The Den

Kicking into action

After first being spotted at Leeds United last week, the hope will be that an appointment of Steinsson can kick the Whites’ summer plans into action. That will hopefully see some new faces come through the doors, while it could speed up the process of some potential departures.

There’s plenty of work that needs to be done before the new season and Steinsson’s arrival will hopefully see that ramp up.

Some might be familiar with the Icelandic man from his playing career. He spent four years on these shores from 2008 to 2012 with Bolton Wanderers, also spending time in his native alongside other spells in Switzerland, Holland and Turkey before heading into off-pitch roles after bringing an end to his playing career.